Threads Now Lets You Schedule Posts Up to 75 Days in Advance

Threads, Meta's social network that's meant to rival X, has announced it is rolling out the ability for all users to schedule posts.



Threads can now be created and scheduled to go up at a later date and time. Multiple posts can be scheduled per day, up to 75 days in advance, but it's not possible to schedule replies.

To use the feature, create a post, select the three-dot menu in the top-left corner, and select "Schedule." Once a time and date for posting has been selected, you can view, delete, or edit the post from the drafts folder.

Announcing the feature on Thursday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri added that Threads is also adding a way to "markup" re-shared posts by drawing over, highlighting, or adding arrows to the existing post. The feature is rolling out to a "few countries with more to come soon," said Mosseri.

Threads recently announced a handful of new features, including performance analytics for content creators, and support for writing and saving multiple drafts via Threads for web. Threads is also introducing X-style Community Notes, as part of Meta's broader shift away from fact-checking moderation.