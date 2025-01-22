Samsung's VR Headset Looks a Lot Like Apple Vision Pro

At its Unpacked event, Samsung showed off its upcoming "Project Moohan" AR/VR headset, which is designed to compete with the Vision Pro. Some users might even mistake the headset for a Vision Pro, given the design similarities.



Samsung is developing the headset in collaboration with Google, and it will run Google's Android XR operating system. Google introduced Android XR late last year. Android XR and Samsung's headset will support being immersed in a virtual environment or staying present in the real world, similar to how Apple allows ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ users to adjust the Vision Pro immersion level by activating or shutting out the real world passthrough view provided by cameras.



The headset from Samsung will support Google features like Gemini, Google's AI assistant, providing access to device controls and insight into what the wearer is seeing. Samsung has described Project Moohan as "lightweight" and "ergonomically optimized" for "maximum comfort," but no details on weight are available yet.

Project Moohan will be the first headset designed for Android XR, and it is set to launch later in 2025.