Apple's Famous '1984' Commercial Aired 41 Years Ago Today

Apple's iconic "1984" commercial, which introduced the Macintosh computer to the world, aired 41 years ago today during Super Bowl XVIII.

1984 ad
Directed by Ridley Scott, the advertisement was designed to highlight the Macintosh as a groundbreaking computer that offers freedom and individuality in a market dominated by corporate conformity. It drew inspiration from George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, with Apple positioning itself as a liberator from the homogenized control represented by the fictional "Big Brother," a veiled allegory for IBM.

The ad concludes with the voiceover stating, "On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you'll see why 1984 won't be like '1984.'"

Despite its eventual acclaim, the commercial faced skepticism within Apple. The board of directors expressed concerns about its unconventional approach, and John Sculley, Apple's CEO at the time, even attempted to sell the purchased Super Bowl ad slots.

While the commercial aired nationally only once, the Macintosh reportedly achieved $3.5 million in sales within months of its launch.

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
41 minutes ago at 07:50 am
And now Apple epitomizes all the dystopia they were critically highlighting

The legacy of Tim Cook
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
37 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Woman with white shirt and orange shorts holding a hammer, created with Apple Intelligence. Look how bold and brave this little company from April 1, 1976 has pushed humanity forward.



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
36 minutes ago at 07:55 am
In the end they became 1984
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
34 minutes ago at 07:57 am

What happened to her hammer?
it got upgraded by the stock holders
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr-Stabby Avatar
Mr-Stabby
36 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I'm surprised given the importance of this ad, that Apple have never officially released it for viewing, remastered or not. In fact I'm surprised they haven't opened an archive of their ads and keynotes, considering that's what they are famous for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
36 minutes ago at 07:55 am

Woman with white shirt and orange shorts holding a hammer, created with Apple Intelligence
What happened to her hammer?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments