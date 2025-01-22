Apple's Famous '1984' Commercial Aired 41 Years Ago Today

Apple's iconic "1984" commercial, which introduced the Macintosh computer to the world, aired 41 years ago today during Super Bowl XVIII.



Directed by Ridley Scott, the advertisement was designed to highlight the Macintosh as a groundbreaking computer that offers freedom and individuality in a market dominated by corporate conformity. It drew inspiration from George Orwell's dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, with Apple positioning itself as a liberator from the homogenized control represented by the fictional "Big Brother," a veiled allegory for IBM.

The ad concludes with the voiceover stating, "On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you'll see why 1984 won't be like '1984.'"

Despite its eventual acclaim, the commercial faced skepticism within Apple. The board of directors expressed concerns about its unconventional approach, and John Sculley, Apple's CEO at the time, even attempted to sell the purchased Super Bowl ad slots.

While the commercial aired nationally only once, the Macintosh reportedly achieved $3.5 million in sales within months of its launch.