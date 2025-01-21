Here Are Apple's Full Release Notes for iOS 18.3

Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes.



The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all devices that support Apple Intelligence, and there are also bug fixes for Siri and Apple Music.

Visual intelligence with Camera Control (All iPhone 16 models)

- Add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer

- Easily identify plants and animals Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

- Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

- Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

- Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: - Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

- Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

- Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100

The release candidate version of iOS 18.3 represents the final version of the software that will be released to the public in the near future should no additional bugs be found;

We are expecting iOS 18.3 to see a launch alongside iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, tvOS 18.3, visionOS 2.3, and watchOS 11.3 next week.