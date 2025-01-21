Apple Falls to Third Place in China's Smartphone Market Amid Sales Decline

by

Apple has experienced a significant decline in iPhone sales in China, dropping from the leading position to third place in the country's smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2024.

iphone 16 lineup
According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, ‌iPhone‌ shipments in China fell by 18.2% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2024. This decline resulted in a 17.1% market share for the company, placing it behind Huawei and Xiaomi, which captured 18.1% and 17.2% of the market, respectively. The fall comes just a year after Apple held the top position in the market with a 19% share. This is apparently the first time since the U.S. ban on Huawei that Apple has been displaced by its Chinese competitor.

Apple's reduced performance in China has been attributed to several factors, including heightened competition from domestic brands and its inability to bring Apple Intelligence to the region. While Apple Intelligence was introduced alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in September 2024 in the United States, it has not been made available in China due to regulatory constraints. The company is believed to be partnering with Chinese companies to deliver the features at a later date. Huawei's strong growth in the fourth quarter—up 15.5% year-on-year—has been largely credited to AI features in its flagship Mate 70 devices and the mid-range Nova 13 series.

It is also of note that China's smartphone market experienced a 3.2% year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the only quarter of the year with negative growth. Despite these obstacles, Apple maintained its position as the third-largest smartphone brand in China for the quarter, and its sales were closely matched with Xiaomi, which recorded a 17.2% market share.

Top Rated Comments

Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
20 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Selling boring products, no surprise.
Score: 3 Votes
Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
16 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Good.
Maybe these things will wake them up, and make them remember how they used to take risks and bring high quality and innovation.

They are still great in my eyes, I love their products and have many, but somehow they seem to have stagnated after their M series innovation.
Others are catching up fast.
Score: 1 Votes
Octavius8 Avatar
Octavius8
15 minutes ago at 06:00 am
That’s what too much self pride gets you!
Check the latest Huawei phones: they feel “new”. iPhones are basically the same year after year, just tiny camera changes. Nothing feels new.
Even the famous iPhone battery duration is a little poor for the price comparatively.
Shame Huawei was blocked because it caused the smartphone market to stall several years.
Score: 1 Votes
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
10 minutes ago at 06:06 am

Selling boring products, no surprise.
Exactly. People will always bring up the iPhone’s high price, but guess what, other manufacturers have flagships too, around the same price point and they are selling well.

The iPhone feels less and less exciting every year, they cannot compete with software either, iOS keeps coming short in stability and features.

In a recent trip to Europe I could see I was among the minority owning an iPhone. When exchanging contact information with colleagues very few pulled out an Apple device, and this is by choice, these are people who can afford it.
Score: 1 Votes
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
5 minutes ago at 06:11 am

Good.
Maybe these things will wake them up, and make them remember how they used to take risks and bring high quality and innovation.

They are still great in my eyes, I love their products and have many, but somehow they seem to have stagnated after their M series innovation.
Others are catching up fast.
Sadly, I think the only thing it's going to invigorate Apple to do is to cut costs and drive up average selling price to combat falling sales as they have been doing for many years now.

I think Chinese sales have been at risk for a while now due to local manufacturers bringing more innovation to the market (even if it's not actually that useful or well-realised) and growing awareness in China of the US' increasingly hostile attitude towards China, invoking a growing desire to buy local.

Like it or not, AI is the new battle-ground for smartphones and Apple is seemingly behind the curve compared to Goolge/Android. Can on-device context (iOS 18.4) and an LLM Siri (iOS 19.x) result in better performance & increased sales? We'll have to see how these updates are judged and what state the economy is in
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments