Apple Makes It Easy to Donate to Red Cross's LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Apple is making it easier for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users in the U.S. to donate towards wildfire recovery efforts in the Los Angeles, California area.



Apple has added an American Red Cross donation flow to the App Store and Apple Music apps.

"Our hearts go out to all impacted by the ongoing devastation in LA," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a social media post today. "In addition to Apple's donation, we're making it easy to support recovery efforts. If you're in the US, just open the App Store or Apple Music & click to donate to help make a difference." He also shared a direct link to the donation flow.

Last week, Apple said it would be making its own donation towards recovery efforts on the ground. Apple frequently donates towards recovery efforts following natural disasters around the world, but it typically does not disclose the donation amount.