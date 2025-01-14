WaterField Designs Debuts Shield Case for Transporting Mac Mini

WaterField Designs today introduced the Shield Case, a small, protective case that's designed for Apple's latest Mac mini. The shield case has a rugged ballistic nylon or waxed canvas exterior, along with a soft, padded fleece interior that keeps the ‌Mac mini‌ safe during transport.



The M4 Mac mini is Apple's smallest desktop machine to date, measuring in at just five inches by five inches. It's small enough that it can be easily taken from one desktop setup to another, hence the reason behind a case for a desktop Mac.

There is a plush interior pocket for the ‌Mac mini‌ power cord, along with a rear mesh pocket and a padded, zippered front pocket for SD cards, cords, and an AirTag for tracking purposes.

A nylon loop at the top allows the Shield Case to be carried or attached to another bag with a carabiner, and there are waterproof YKK zippers that can be locked with a padlock. A zipper guard ensures the zipper does not damage the ‌Mac mini‌.

The Shield Case can be purchased from the WaterField Designs website for $99, and it will ship out to customers this month.