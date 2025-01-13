Apple's Global Smartphone Share Slips as Chinese Rivals Surge

Apple's global smartphone market share declined to 18% in 2024, down from 19% the previous year, while Chinese manufacturers expanded their presence in the global market, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.



The iPhone maker saw a 2% decline in year-over-year sales, despite the broader smartphone market seeing 4% growth, as Chinese brands like Xiaomi showed remarkable growth of 12% during the same period.

The absence of Apple Intelligence features, particularly in China, appears to have impacted iPhone 16 sales. "Apple's iPhone 16 series was met with a mixed response, partly due to a lack of availability of Apple Intelligence at launch," noted Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak. Despite this setback, Apple maintained strong growth in emerging markets like Latin America.

While overall sales declined, Apple saw increased demand for its premium models. Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam reported that consumers are increasingly choosing ultra-premium devices, with Pro and Pro Max models gaining significant traction in China. The share of these high-end models is expected to surpass 50% in the Chinese market for Q4 2024.

Samsung maintained its lead in the global smartphone market, buoyed by strong demand for its AI-equipped S24 series and A-series devices. Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers Huawei, Honor, and Motorola emerged as the fastest-growing brands among the top 10 smartphone makers.



Apple has been rolling out Apple Intelligence features since October via software updates, but there are indications that this is not pushing people to upgrade their devices. A report just last week from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested Apple Intelligence "appeal has significantly declined" compared to cloud-based services like ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, a December survey suggested that many iPhone users feel Apple Intelligence has added little or no value to their iPhone experience, but that could always change as Apple Intelligence matures. There are still Apple Intelligence features that have not been implemented, including major changes to Siri that are rumored to be coming in April.