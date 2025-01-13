Phishing Attacks Use This Simple Trick to Defeat iPhone Message Security

by

A new social engineering tactic is being used by cybercriminals to trick iPhone users into disabling iMessage's built-in phishing protection, in a bid to expose them to malicious links and scams, according to BleepingComputer.

General Apps Messages
The scam exploits a security feature in iMessage that automatically disables links from unknown senders. Apple told the outlet that when users reply to these messages or add the sender to their contacts, the links become clickable – a behavior that scammers are now actively exploiting, according to the report. The deceptive messages often masquerade as notifications from trusted organizations like USPS or toll road authorities.

Scammers are apparently looking to exploit the familiar "reply STOP" or "reply NO" that often appears at the end of messages from authentic businesses or services, as there's been a surge in SMS phishing (smishing) attacks that specifically ask recipients to reply "Y" to "activate" supposedly legitimate links.

By getting users to respond, attackers not only enable the previously disabled links but also identify active phone numbers that are more likely to engage with future scams.

Tech-savvy users are likely to easily identify these as phishing attempts, but the main concern is that older or less experienced users will be particularly vulnerable to the tactic. Needless to say, the best way to ensure that you never fall for the scam is to never reply to suspicious messages from unknown senders.

phishing scam

SMS phishing attacks with disabled links (Image credit: BleepingComputer)

Another line of defense is to enable message filtering on your iPhone or iPad. Message filtering sorts messages from people who are not in your contacts into a separate list, where you can more easily view them in the Messages app. To filter messages from unknown senders, open Settings and go to Apps ➝ Messages, then toggle on the switch next to Filter Unknown Senders.

Bear in mind that the feature can filter legitimate messages – from couriers or your bank, for example – so don't automatically assume that a filtered message is dodgy. And, as mentioned above, you can't open links in a message from an unknown sender until you add them to your contacts or reply to the message, but that's by design.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article100 comments
airpods pro 2 botw

Hearing a Mysterious Chime From Your AirPods Pro Case? It's a Feature

Thursday January 9, 2025 3:42 pm PST by
If you've been hearing a chiming sound from your AirPods Pro 2 case when the AirPods are charging, it's a feature that Apple added with the launch of Hearing Health last year. In a support guide, Apple says that the AirPods Pro may play a sound every so often while in the case to ensure the microphones and speakers are working as intended. From Apple: To help ensure that your AirPods...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Main Camera Sensor 'Smaller' Than iPhone 16 Pro Sensor

Friday January 10, 2025 3:14 am PST by
This year's iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a smaller main camera sensor than the one used in the Fusion camera currently found in iPhone 16 Pro models, according to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station. The Chinese leaker claims that Apple will adopt a 1/1.3" sensor for the 48MP main camera in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, down from the 1/1.28" sensor used in the iPhone 16...
Read Full Article102 comments
se 4 for 2025

When to Expect the iPhone SE 4 or So-Called 'iPhone 16E' to Launch

Friday January 10, 2025 9:20 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPhone SE, and multiple sources lately have commented on the device's launch timing. The latest word comes from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a blog post today, he said the device will be released around the middle of the first half of 2025. In other words, around the quarter mark of 2025. That means the next iPhone SE will likely be ...
Read Full Article92 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

Apple Focusing on These Eight New Low-Cost Devices in 2025

Saturday January 11, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple's slate of 2025 products look to be dominated by a large number of low-cost and entry-level devices. Here's what to expect. With advancements like Apple Intelligence and all-new in-house chip designs, Apple is reportedly looking to enhance many of its budget-friendly offerings, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market. These updates also indicate a slight...
Read Full Article145 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

HomePod Mini 2 and New Apple TV Launch Timeframe Narrowed Down

Sunday January 12, 2025 4:11 pm PST by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year, and now he has provided a more precise timeframe. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is currently aiming to launch the new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year." That timeframe suggests the devices will be released at some point...
Read Full Article51 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching This Year With One Thing in Common

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:18 am PST by
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Read Full Article58 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's MacBook Pro

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:33 am PST by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article105 comments
apple intelligence black

Apple Intelligence Isn't Driving iPhone Upgrades

Friday January 10, 2025 2:17 pm PST by
Apple Intelligence hasn't convinced people to buy an iPhone 16, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. According to Kuo, a supply chain survey suggests Apple Intelligence is not pushing people to upgrade their devices. The delay between the Apple Intelligence introduction in June 2024 and a launch even after iPhone 16 models came out was a contributing factor, and Apple Intelligence "appeal...
Read Full Article231 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Why doesn't Apple use Apple Intelligence to detect and remove these things?

Genuine question, I know Apple Intelligence sucks at this time but I'm sure it can be easily trained to detect these samples?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am

Why doesn't Apple use Apple Intelligence to detect and remove these things?
No idea honestly. Google Messenger does it very well. Thankfully I hardly get spam in Germany but when I do, Google flags them and hides them automatically. This would help my mother a lot. At least nowadays she sends me screen shots and asks if she needs to do something before actually doing something.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
helmsc Avatar
helmsc
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Perhaps I'm just a "special" case, but I've had numerous scams in the past month of this nature and everyone of them has had a link already click/tap-able. No need to reply or add to contacts. :/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dynamojoe Avatar
dynamojoe
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Can I just block all SMS from the Philippines?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayryco Avatar
jayryco
55 minutes ago at 06:20 am
The faster we leave SMS behind the better.
I have had the same phone number for 20+ years and it must be part of an active list scammers use because at this point I receive phishing SMS's at least 2-3 times a week and regularly use TrueCaller to filter out this garbage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
45 minutes ago at 06:30 am

The faster we leave SMS behind the better.
I have had the same phone number for 20+ years and it must be part of an active list scammers use because at this point I receive phishing SMS's at least 2-3 times a week and regularly use TrueCaller to filter out this garbage.
I guess I'm lucky as I get 1-2/month, and about the same amount of junk calls. Had the same number since 2001. Used to be more. That said, Apple's filter and blocking absolutely suck, and I can't silence all unknown as I get a ton of unknown numbers calls and texts for work.

How about letting me block unknown/blocked caller ID calls? Not silence, not send to voicemail, not buy them a milkshake...block..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments