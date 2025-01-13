Data Broker Hack Exposes Location Info From Millions of iPhone Users

Data broker Gravy Analytics has been hacked, and location information from millions of iPhone and Android users is at risk, reports TechCrunch. Gravy Analytics' parent company Unacast disclosed the data breach earlier this month [PDF], and said that its AWS cloud storage environment had been accessed by an unauthorized person using a "misappropriated access key."

apple security banner
"Some files" were obtained, and preliminary findings suggest those files "could contain personal data" collected from users of third-party services that use Gravy Analytics. According to 404Media, hackers are claiming to have customer lists and location data from smartphones that shows peoples' precise movements, with millions of users affected. Some of that data, which does indeed include the historical location of smartphones, has been published on private forums.

Gravy Analytics says that it tracks more than a billion devices around the world daily, and security researchers that saw a sample of the data collected by Gravy Analytics confirmed that the information can be used to track a person's recent locations, with no anonymization.

In December, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) prohibited Gravy Analytics and its subsidiary Venntel from selling, disclosing, or using sensitive location data in any product or service. The FTC warned that the two companies exposed consumers to privacy harms that could include disclosure of health information, political activity, and religious practices, and put people at risk of stigma, discrimination, violence and other harms.

The order required Gravy Analytics to delete all historic location data and any data products developed using data collected from consumers, but it was apparently too late because the company's systems had likely already been breached at the time.

Gravy Analytics collects location data through a real-time ad bidding process that allows companies competing to buy an ad to see customer IP address and more precise location data if enabled. Gravy Analytics' database had location data from ‌iPhone‌ apps that include FlightRadar, Grindr, and Tinder, and while the apps did not have a direct relationship with the data broker, user location information was collected through their ads.

Turning off app tracking in the Privacy and Security section of the ‌iPhone‌'s Settings app keeps ads from being able to obtain a unique device identifier to link location data to a specific device, and preventing apps from using precise location data is also a way to preserve more privacy.

Baptiste Robert, CEO of security firm Predicta Lab, told TechCrunch that ‌iPhone‌ users that had app tracking disabled did not have their data shared.

Top Rated Comments

Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
46 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
In other words, ads are far more of a nuisance than we ever imagined possible.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
john123 Avatar
john123
43 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
I feel like this story ignores the larger point.

Gravy is far from the only player in this market. Who you are and where you’ve been is data that’s collected, harvested, and used all the time.

A hack means that more people have access to that data who shouldn’t. Yeah, that’s not good. But there are thousands of companies that have some of this data on you because they collected it — or paid for it — “legally.” That should be disconcerting for many people.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rp2011 Avatar
rp2011
28 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
It's only a matter of time until personal data collection becomes illegal to collect. It has been shown time and again that none of them can protect the user and, on the contrary, do a lot of harm.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLondoner Avatar
iLondoner
18 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
My iPhone is not allowing app tracking

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking. The list shows the apps that requested permission to track you. You can turn permission on or off for any app on the list. To stop all apps from asking permission to track you, turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track (at the top of the screen).

See https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/iphone/iph4f4cbd242/ios
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firstcitazen Avatar
firstcitazen
43 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
is this blocked by default in the EU? Are these issues US only?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oneMadRssn Avatar
oneMadRssn
41 minutes ago at 02:04 pm

Turning off app tracking in the Privacy and Security section of the iPhone's Settings app keeps ads from being able to obtain a unique device identifier to link location data to a specific device, and preventing apps from using precise location data is also a way to preserve more privacy.
I also highly recommend people get an ad and tracker blocking DNS set up to further block such things on all devices and websites. The easiest is NextDNS ('https://nextdns.io/?from=3s7h3d98'), which is the best $20/year I spend probably. Other more complex solutions are PiHole or AdGuard Home.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments