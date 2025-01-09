Disney+ Adding Support for HDR10+

Streaming service Disney+ is set to gain support for HDR10+ in the near future, according to an announcement made at CES by HDR10+ Technologies (via MediaPlayNews). HDR10+ offers improved brightness and contrast compared to HDR10, and unlike Dolby Vision, there are no licensing fees.



Disney+ already supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, but HDR10+ titles will be coming to the service in 2025. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are similar, but some TV sets don't support Dolby Vision due to the licensing fees. Samsung TVs, for example, don't offer Dolby Vision content, so Samsung TV owners can look forward to better quality when streaming HDR10+ Disney+ content.

The latest Apple TV 4K supports HDR10+, as do Apple's newer iPhone and iPad models. Many streaming services also already offer HDR10+ content, including ‌Apple TV‌+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.