LaCie Launches Thunderbolt 5 SSD

Lacie this week introduced the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro5, an SSD that uses the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology for faster transfer speeds. Apple's newest M4 Macs are equipped with Thunderbolt 5 ports that are able to take advantage of the speeds of Thunderbolt 5 accessories.



According to LaCie, the SSD is aimed at filmmakers, photographers, and audio specialists. The SSD delivers read speeds of up to 6700MB/s, and write speeds up to 5300MB/s. It can be purchased in capacities up to 4TB.

The Rugged SSD Pro5 features IP68 dust and water resistance, which means it can withstand submersion in water. The durability makes it ideal for workflows that involve travel, and it can withstand drops from up to three meters high.

While designed for Thunderbolt 5 machines, the SSD Pro5 works with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 10/20/40Gb/s USB-C hosts on Macs, the iPad Pro, and Windows machines.

A 2TB version of the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro5 is available for $400, while a 4TB model is priced at $600.