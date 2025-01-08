Amazon Takes Up to $400 Off M4 MacBook Pro, Available From $1,449
Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $400 off select models of the computer. All of these deals have been applied automatically on Amazon and do not require an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price.
Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group. The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,599.00, down from $3,999.00. At $400 off this is a match of the all-time low price on the high-end model.
For the 14-inch models, you'll find up to $220 off these computers on Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00, which is a solid second-best price on the computer.
14-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
