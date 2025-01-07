Philips Hue App Gaining AI Assistant for Generating Light Scenes
The Philips Hue app will soon be updated with new functionality that will let users generate different light scenes using AI, Hue parent company Signify announced today.
A text phrase will be able to be used to generate a lighting scene with AI, offering more customization than the built-in scenes or scenes created from photos. Hue users will be able to generate scenes based on moods, styles, occasions, and more. A release date isn't available for the feature, but it is coming in 2025.
Hue Secure, which incorporates security cameras and features, is set to gain smoke alarm sound detection, iOS widgets, and integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Nest Hub.
Signify also updated the Philips Hue Sync TV app to support LG TVs, adding dynamic light synchronization for content from streaming apps to gaming consoles. The feature used to be limited to Samsung TVs, but it will launch on LG TVs in early 2025. The app is priced at $130.
Previously announced Impress outdoor lights and Datura ceiling panels will be coming to the United States in the near future, while the 8K Play HDMI Sync Box and Solo lightstrip will be expanding to additional countries. The Impress outdoor lights will be priced at $160 and will launch in mid-February, while the Datura ceiling panels are set to launch in March at a $300 price point.
