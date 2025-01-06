Apple Using Shazam to Predict 50 Breakthrough Music Artists This Year

Apple today launched a new Shazam Fast Forward 2025 website that will spotlight 50 music artists who are poised to have a breakthrough year.



The list of artists will be revealed on a genre-by-genre basis over the next five days, starting with dance/electronic artists today. Rising artists in the Latin, Country/Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B genres will follow later this week.

"With more than 300 million global monthly users and over 100 billion global song recognitions since its launch, Shazam's unique ability to accurately predict the next breaking artist is unparalleled," said Apple, in an email.

Artists are selected based on Shazam's "uniquely predictive data and algorithms," coupled with the "expertise of Apple Music's global editorial team."

Apple said two-thirds of the artists who were in Shazam's predictions list last year went on to be in Apple Music's Daily Top 100 list in 150 countries.

A variety of Shazam playlists are available on Apple Music.