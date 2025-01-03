Apple Fitness+ Announces New Programs, Strava Integration, and More

Apple today announced that Apple Fitness+ is set to gain new workout programs, breath meditation, Strava integration, and more.



Strava users will be able to share a Fitness+ workout to the Strava app, which will display rich details such as episode image, episode number, trainer name, and metrics to show to their Strava community. Celebrated Strava athletes will also join the Fitness+ trainer team as special guests in workouts throughout the year. New and existing Strava subscribers can now redeem up to three months of Fitness+ at no additional cost.

An all-new progressive strength training program will help guide users through the process of building and maintaining strength. The program is three weeks in duration and targets every major muscle group with 12 30-minute workouts, and it is designed for repeatability where users can add weight as they grow stronger. Week one focuses on progressive load, week two focuses on time under tension, and week three focuses on dynamic power.

A new pickleball program designed to improve strength, endurance, and agility with a mix of exercises. It features pickleball champion Catherine Parenteau, who has been ranked No. 1 in the world in both singles and doubles.

Yoga Peak Poses are new workshop-style sessions that spotlight a single pose to help users build confidence and skill, featuring a 10-minute prep flow and a corresponding 10 minute practice session.

A new Introduction to Breath Meditation program teaches users how to use simple meditation techniques to enhance focus, increase energy, and reduce stress. There are five 10-minute meditations to choose from. Breath is also now a meditation theme in Fitness+, joining Calm, Sleep, and Sound.

The new Apple Fitness+ content will be available starting Monday, January 6. A new limited-edition Apple Watch award is available for users who close all three activity rings for seven days in a row in January.

New episodes of Time to Walk are set to debut on January 13 with Adam Scott, Steve Aoki, Lana Condor, Tiffany Haddish, Rita Ora, Daddy Yankee, and Maddie Ziegler. Artist Spotlights also continue with new workout playlists dedicated to individual artists, including Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar.