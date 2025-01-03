Apple to Hold Q1 2025 Earnings Call on January 30
Apple plans to hold its first earnings call of 2025 on Thursday, January 30, according to the company's Investor Relations website.
During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook and new chief financial officer Kevan Parekh will provide insight into Apple's performance during the 2024 holiday quarter spanning from October to December. Apple's Q4 2024 earnings call was the last for former Apple CFO Luca Maestri, who has now transitioned to a new role as vice president of corporate services.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Apple released new iPad mini, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac models, so we will get our first look at how these devices performed, as well as some insight into Apple device sales during the holiday period.
Apple in Q1 2024 posted revenue of $119.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $33.9 billion. Apple said last quarter that revenue is expected to grow low to mid single digits year-over-year.
Apple's earnings call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the 30th, just after the company's Q1 2025 earnings release.
