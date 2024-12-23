X Announces Major Price Increases for Ad-Free Premium Plus Tier
X (Twitter) has announced a big jump in pricing for its Premium Plus subscription tier, with monthly rates in the US jumping from $16 to $22, representing a 37.5% increase. The annual subscription cost will also rise from $168 to $229.
The price changes took effect on December 21, 2024, with new subscribers paying the higher rates immediately. Existing Premium Plus subscribers will maintain their current pricing until January 20, 2025, after which the new rates will apply on their next billing cycle.
The price hikes vary significantly by region, with some markets seeing particularly steep increases. In Nigeria, the monthly subscription cost has surged by over 365%, while Turkish users face a 156% increase. European subscribers will see their monthly rates rise from €16 to €21, and Australian users will need to pay $35 AUD, up from $26 AUD. A full list of new pricing by country is available here.
X justified the price increase by highlighting several Premium Plus features, including a completely ad-free experience and enhanced access to the platform's Grok AI capabilities. The company also emphasized that the higher subscription fees will support its creator revenue sharing program, which now focuses on rewarding content quality and engagement rather than ad views.
The basic X subscription tier remains unchanged at $3 per month. It's the largest price increase for US subscribers on Premium Plus since Elon Musk acquired the platform in 2022.
Popular Stories
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cites a source within Apple.
The report said that iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
...
Apple released iOS 18.2 in the second week of December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. Apple has added a handful of new non-AI related feature controls as...
It's looking like 2025 is going to be an important year for Apple, with the company planning to revamp the iPhone, push further into smart home products, and improve Apple Intelligence. There are tons of new products rumored for 2025, including new iPhones, M4 Macs, a smart home command center, and much more.
We've highlighted the top five Apple products that will have the biggest impact in...
Apple earlier this month released macOS 15.2, and in doing so it accidentally confirmed new MacBook Air models coming next year.
Apple accidentally released macOS 15.2 restore files for unreleased "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)" models. While it no surprise that the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models were going to be updated with the M4 ...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.2.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytic logs this week. The logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released.
iOS 18.2.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or addresses security vulnerabilities, but it is unclear which specific issues might be resolved. The update...
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro eleven years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup.
The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylindrical design that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan" in the Mac community. All of ...
Apple plans to release a new "HomePod" with a 7-inch LCD display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support in 2025, according to DigiTimes.
Google's Nest Hub
It is unclear how much the screen-equipped HomePod would cost, but Apple is seemingly aiming for a reasonable price. In a paywalled report this week, the supply chain publication said Apple has selected China-based manufacturer Tianma ...
The current Apple TV 4K was released more than two years ago, so the streaming device is becoming due for a hardware upgrade soon. Fortunately, it was recently rumored that a new Apple TV will launch at some point next year.
Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that Apple has been working on its own combined Wi-Fi and...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we take a look ahead to all of Apple's expected hardware announcements for 2025.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos
Rumors and reports from a range of reliable sources suggest that Apple will release at least 22 new products in 2025, with a series of minor to major updates and refreshes planned for the iPhone, iPads,...