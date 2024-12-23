X Announces Major Price Increases for Ad-Free Premium Plus Tier

X (Twitter) has announced a big jump in pricing for its Premium Plus subscription tier, with monthly rates in the US jumping from $16 to $22, representing a 37.5% increase. The annual subscription cost will also rise from $168 to $229.



The price changes took effect on December 21, 2024, with new subscribers paying the higher rates immediately. Existing Premium Plus subscribers will maintain their current pricing until January 20, 2025, after which the new rates will apply on their next billing cycle.

The price hikes vary significantly by region, with some markets seeing particularly steep increases. In Nigeria, the monthly subscription cost has surged by over 365%, while Turkish users face a 156% increase. European subscribers will see their monthly rates rise from €16 to €21, and Australian users will need to pay $35 AUD, up from $26 AUD. A full list of new pricing by country is available here.

X justified the price increase by highlighting several Premium Plus features, including a completely ad-free experience and enhanced access to the platform's Grok AI capabilities. The company also emphasized that the higher subscription fees will support its creator revenue sharing program, which now focuses on rewarding content quality and engagement rather than ad views.

The basic X subscription tier remains unchanged at $3 per month. It's the largest price increase for US subscribers on Premium Plus since Elon Musk acquired the platform in 2022.