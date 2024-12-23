X Announces Major Price Increases for Ad-Free Premium Plus Tier

by

X (Twitter) has announced a big jump in pricing for its Premium Plus subscription tier, with monthly rates in the US jumping from $16 to $22, representing a 37.5% increase. The annual subscription cost will also rise from $168 to $229.

X twitter logo
The price changes took effect on December 21, 2024, with new subscribers paying the higher rates immediately. Existing Premium Plus subscribers will maintain their current pricing until January 20, 2025, after which the new rates will apply on their next billing cycle.

The price hikes vary significantly by region, with some markets seeing particularly steep increases. In Nigeria, the monthly subscription cost has surged by over 365%, while Turkish users face a 156% increase. European subscribers will see their monthly rates rise from €16 to €21, and Australian users will need to pay $35 AUD, up from $26 AUD. A full list of new pricing by country is available here.

X justified the price increase by highlighting several Premium Plus features, including a completely ad-free experience and enhanced access to the platform's Grok AI capabilities. The company also emphasized that the higher subscription fees will support its creator revenue sharing program, which now focuses on rewarding content quality and engagement rather than ad views.

The basic X subscription tier remains unchanged at $3 per month. It's the largest price increase for US subscribers on Premium Plus since Elon Musk acquired the platform in 2022.

Top Rated Comments

StrollerEd Avatar
StrollerEd
54 minutes ago at 03:52 am
who would pay this and why?
Score: 21 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
50 minutes ago at 03:55 am
To stop the exodus of subscribers to Bluesky, this is their strategy. ??
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pianophile Avatar
pianophile
50 minutes ago at 03:55 am
Can’t imagine paying anything for ****ter, especially post-2022. Wouldn’t use it if they paid me.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
50 minutes ago at 03:55 am
Can’t even begin to understand why anyone would pay to look at a stream of links, news summaries, and individuals giving life updates.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nickf Avatar
nickf
44 minutes ago at 04:01 am
Imagine paying for Twitter.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Daws Avatar
Daws
46 minutes ago at 03:59 am
I’m surprised this does not fall under the site’s social and political commenting rule given Musk’s new “role” in the US government.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
