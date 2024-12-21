Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Return for AirTag, iPad, and MacBook Air

It's the last-minute rush before Christmas, and that means it's getting very difficult to find great deals that also have guaranteed delivery by the 25th. With that in mind, some of the week's best deals that we're recapping below might not arrive in time for the holiday, but you can still find multiple record low prices on products like the 10th generation iPad and AirTag.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $99 off 10th gen iPad

Take $99 off 10th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Amazon brought back the Black Friday price on Apple's 10th generation iPad this week, and you can still get it for $249.99 in Silver and Blue today, down from $349.00.

AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Another Black Friday price returned this week on Amazon, and it's on the AirTag 4-Pack. You can get this accessory for $69.99 today, down from $99.00.

AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $59 off AirPods

Take up to $59 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is discounting the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 this weekend, and all models are still available to be delivered by Christmas as of writing. These aren't all-time low prices, but if you need a last-minute holiday gift, they're the best discounts around online for Apple's headphones.

MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $200 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air

Take $200 off M2 and M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has both the previous generation M2 and current M3 MacBook Air on sale at solid $200 discounts this weekend.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.