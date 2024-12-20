Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Hits Best-Ever $69.99 Price on Amazon

Today we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. The AirTag 4-Pack was priced at $72.99 for most of December, so this is the first time we've seen it return to its record low price in a few weeks.

Depending on your location, the AirTag 4-Pack may still have a chance to be delivered in time for Christmas.

