Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Hits Best-Ever $69.99 Price on Amazon

by

Today we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. The AirTag 4-Pack was priced at $72.99 for most of December, so this is the first time we've seen it return to its record low price in a few weeks.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Depending on your location, the AirTag 4-Pack may still have a chance to be delivered in time for Christmas. If you're looking for deals that you can get delivered in time for Christmas, be sure to check out our dedicated article with discounts on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, and more.

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

