What to Expect From the HomePod Mini 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year
More than four years have passed since Apple released the HomePod mini in November 2020, and the wait for a new model might finally soon be over.
Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation HomePod mini.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that a new HomePod mini will be released next year. He said the speaker will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which supports Wi-Fi 6E. It is unclear if the chip's Wi-Fi 6E support will be enabled for the new HomePod mini, but if it is, that would allow for faster wireless connectivity compared to the current model's Wi-Fi 4 support.
While there are no other rumors yet, likely upgrades for the next HomePod mini include a newer "S" chip, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, and new color options. The current HomePod mini is equipped with the S5 chip, which debuted in 2019's Apple Watch Series 5.
In addition to a new HomePod mini, Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new smart home hub as soon as March next year. The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch display that can be mounted on a wall, or attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, so the device could be similar to the HomePod mini in some ways.
It is unclear if the next HomePod mini will have Siri improvements, as unlike the home hub, the speaker is not expected to get Apple Intelligence.
Check out our HomePod mini roundup for more details.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning a series of "major design" and "format changes" for iPhones over the next few years, according to The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Tilley and Yang Jie.
The paywalled report published today corroborated the widely-rumored "iPhone 17 Air" with an "ultrathin" design that is thinner than current iPhone models. The report did not mention a specific measurement, but previous...
Next year's iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature a major redesign, specifically centering around changes to the rear camera module, and now new supply chain information appears to confirm the striking change, according to a Chinese leaker.
iPhone 17 Pro concept render
Late last month, The Information's Wayne Ma claimed that the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update.
There's no word yet on what's included in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, ...
Apple is working on a redesigned Magic Mouse that will address some "longstanding complaints," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple in recent months has been working on a "full overhaul" of the Magic Mouse with a design that "better fits the modern era." However, he does not expect the new Magic Mouse to be released in the "next 12 to 18...
Apple plans to release a second-generation AirTag next year with "considerably" longer range for item tracking, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new AirTag will use Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, or equivalent technology. The chip debuted last year in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple said it offers up...