What to Expect From the HomePod Mini 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year

More than four years have passed since Apple released the HomePod mini in November 2020, and the wait for a new model might finally soon be over.



Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation HomePod mini.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week reported that a new HomePod mini will be released next year. He said the speaker will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which supports Wi-Fi 6E. It is unclear if the chip's Wi-Fi 6E support will be enabled for the new HomePod mini, but if it is, that would allow for faster wireless connectivity compared to the current model's Wi-Fi 4 support.

While there are no other rumors yet, likely upgrades for the next HomePod mini include a newer "S" chip, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for a lower-latency Handoff experience, and new color options. The current HomePod mini is equipped with the S5 chip, which debuted in 2019's Apple Watch Series 5.

In addition to a new HomePod mini, Apple reportedly plans to release an all-new smart home hub as soon as March next year. The hub is expected to feature around a 6-inch display that can be mounted on a wall, or attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, so the device could be similar to the HomePod mini in some ways.

It is unclear if the next HomePod mini will have Siri improvements, as unlike the home hub, the speaker is not expected to get Apple Intelligence.

Check out our HomePod mini roundup for more details.