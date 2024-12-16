Blackmagic Debuts $30K 3D Camera for Capturing Video for Vision Pro

by

Blackmagic today announced that its URSA Cine Immersive camera is now available for pre-order, with deliveries set to start late in the first quarter of 2025. Blackmagic says that this is the world's first commercial camera system designed to capture 3D content for the Vision Pro.

blackmagic vision pro
The URSA Cine Immersive camera was first introduced in June, but it has not been available for purchase until now. Blackmagic is asking $30,000 for the device, and it can be pre-ordered from the Blackmagic website.

The camera has a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, and it is able to capture a 180-degree field of view with spatial audio support at up to 90 frames per second. Captured content features an 8,160 x 7,200 resolution per eye, and there are 16 stops of dynamic range for detail and color accuracy in every frame.

Dual 5-inch HDR touchscreens are included, as is an external color status LCD screen. There are multiple connectivity options, including 12G-SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, and XLR audio ports, plus an 8-pin Lemo connector for power.

There is an included 8TB Blackmagic Media Module that is able to store approximately two hours of 8K stereoscopic video recorded in Blackmagic RAW, and Cloud Store is supported for fast media uploads and synchronization.

Top Rated Comments

gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
40 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
Fantastic news. For the low price of $30k, you can make videos for the 100 people who own AVP.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jasheeky Avatar
jasheeky
40 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
Honestly $30K doesn’t sound outrageous for a commercial grade camera.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dvkid Avatar
dvkid
31 minutes ago at 04:30 pm

I was just about to ask if someone in the industry thought this was reasonable value.
I own a good deal of Blackmagic equipment and have evaluated their broadcast cameras for purchase on a few occasions, comparing them to equipment made by traditional vendors like Sony.

Blackmagic provides tremendous value, especially in the owner-operator video space. Their equipment often has quirks, but for someone like me who would rather spend $30k on a camera chain than $300k, they open up a lot of options.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
22 minutes ago at 04:38 pm

A long as it comes with a free AVP I'll take 2!

PS - That camera bump coming to iPhone 19 Pro Max Ultra Elite Gold!
I do think Apple would be wise to come up with a way to record immersive videos with 2 iPhones paired side-by-side with the ultra-wide angle lens. Maybe next year when they can get it to 8K resolution.

The fake 3-D from the single iPhone camera Immersive video does not look good at all. The immersive videos recorded directly from the Vision Pro is much better, but it needs the headset to be worn. Would much rather have it as a separate device for recording.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
33 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Let’s goooooo!

Whew! I can’t wait to see all this great content in the next couple of years.

I know people doubt it, but you have to start somewhere. Onwards and upwards!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments