Blackmagic Debuts $30K 3D Camera for Capturing Video for Vision Pro
Blackmagic today announced that its URSA Cine Immersive camera is now available for pre-order, with deliveries set to start late in the first quarter of 2025. Blackmagic says that this is the world's first commercial camera system designed to capture 3D content for the Vision Pro.
The URSA Cine Immersive camera was first introduced in June, but it has not been available for purchase until now. Blackmagic is asking $30,000 for the device, and it can be pre-ordered from the Blackmagic website.
The camera has a custom stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K sensors, and it is able to capture a 180-degree field of view with spatial audio support at up to 90 frames per second. Captured content features an 8,160 x 7,200 resolution per eye, and there are 16 stops of dynamic range for detail and color accuracy in every frame.
Dual 5-inch HDR touchscreens are included, as is an external color status LCD screen. There are multiple connectivity options, including 12G-SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, and XLR audio ports, plus an 8-pin Lemo connector for power.
There is an included 8TB Blackmagic Media Module that is able to store approximately two hours of 8K stereoscopic video recorded in Blackmagic RAW, and Cloud Store is supported for fast media uploads and synchronization.
