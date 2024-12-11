Apple Releases HomePod Software 18.2 With Natural Language Search for Apple Music

Alongside iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2, Apple today released new HomePod Software 18.2 that's designed for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.



The new ‌HomePod‌ software adds support for Apple Music natural language search, which means you can describe what you want to hear in more casual language.

You can ask Siri for music using different combinations of genres, moods, activity, decades, and more. Examples include "songs about cats," "songs with a vibe," "relaxing songs," "artists similar to Taylor Swift," "sad 80s songs," and "songs about food."

The update also improves Enhance Dialogue with the Apple TV 4K to make speech clearer over background sounds.



Software version 18.2 includes bug fixes and stability improvements. Siri on HomePod is now integrated with Apple Music natural language search so you can describe what you want to hear using any combination of categories like genre, mood, decade or activity. Enhance Dialogue on HomePod (2nd generation) when paired with Apple TV 4K gives you the option to hear speech more clearly over background sounds using real-time audio processing and machine learning.

‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.