Samsung Winter Sale Takes Up to $1,000 Off The Frame TV, $300 Off Smart Monitor M8, and More

by

Samsung this week kicked off a new Winter Sale, offering discounts across smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and home appliances. Many of the deals in this sale are the same prices we tracked during Samsung's Black Friday and Cyber Week sales, making it a great last-minute opportunity to shop steep discounts on products that can still arrive before Christmas.

Right now, Amazon has the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Display at an all-time low price, beating Samsung's deal. You can get this monitor for $767.99 ($832 off). Another notable Samsung monitor deal is on the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8, available for $399.99 on Samsung's own website ($300 off).

During this sale, if you purchase a select Samsung gaming monitor, you'll also get the 27-inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor for free ($229.99 value). One of the best monitors to purchase with this offer is the 57-inch Odssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,599.99 ($1,129.99 off).

Similar to events like Prime Day, Samsung's Winter Sale has exclusive "deals of the day" that swap out every day. Today's offer is taking up to $1,000 off The Frame TVs, including every size currently sold on Samsung's website. This drops the popular 65-inch model down to $1,599.99, from $1,999.99.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

