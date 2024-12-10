Resident Evil 2 Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake has debuted on Apple devices, making it the fourth Resident Evil title to arrive on Apple's mobile platforms.



The survival horror shooter is available as a free download with a limited part of the game being playable, after which players must purchase the full game to continue. The good news is that Capcom is running a promotional discount of 75% off the usual price for a limited time.

From now until January 8, the base game can be purchased for $9.99, while all in-game rewards can be unlocked for $1.99. After that date, the game will be sold for $39.99.

Resident Evil 2 requires an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series model to run, along with iPads and Macs equipped with M1 chips or later. The game supports cross-progression across supported Apple devices, so players can continue their progress whether playing on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It's also a universal purchase, meaning a single purchase grants access across all compatible Apple devices.

Capcom says the app is approximately 31GB in size, and that the installation process requires the target drive to have at least twice the size of the app in storage space available. An internet connection is also required to start the game. Resident Evil 2 can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]