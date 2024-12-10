Instagram Lets Creators Test Content With Trial Reels Feature

Instagram today gained a new trial reels feature, which is designed to allow content creators to try out new formants and content to see what performs best. Trial reels are shared with people who do not follow a creator, giving insights into what performs well so it can then be shared with followers.



Trial Reels let creators experiment with new ideas and post frequency without worrying about losing followers or creating content that followers don't want to see. Instagram says that the feature will "help take the guesswork out of how your content will perform."

Content that is performing well in a trial reel can be shared with followers with a tap, or it can be set to be shared with followers automatically if it's performed well after the trial period.

Sharing a trial reel can be done by creating a reel and then tapping on the "Trial" toggle when uploading it. Trial reels are not shown to people on the creator's main grid or the Reels tab unless they are lated shared with all users.

The trial period lasts for 24 hours, and then Instagram provides key engagement metrics like views, likes, comments, and shares so creators can see how the content is performing.