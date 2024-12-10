Get the 11-Inch M2 iPad Air for $469 at Best Buy Today Only ($130 Off)

Best Buy has Apple's 11-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $469.00 today, down from $599.00. This is a new record low price on the tablet, and it's only available in Blue.

The other three colors are currently priced at $499.00 on Best Buy, which is still a solid second-best price for the M2 iPad Air. The deal on the Blue model will only last for today, so if you're interested be sure to make your purchase soon.

Best Buy is currently taking $100 off nearly every other model of the M2 iPad Air, including both 11-inch and 13-inch tablets. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.