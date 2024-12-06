Anker Recalling Over 70,000 Speakers Due to Fire Hazard
Anker this week recalled its Anker Soundcore (A3102) and PowerConf (A3302) speakers because the lithium battery inside can overheat, resulting in a fire hazard.
Anker sold approximately 69,000 units in the United States, and 9,764 in Canada. All of the affected speakers were sold through Amazon between March 2023 and October 2023 and have model numbers of A3102016, A3302011, or A3302031.
Amazon users who purchased an Anker speaker can check to see if they have an affected model by looking for the SN code on the underside of the device and entering it on the Anker website. Anker and Amazon have contacted known purchasers.
There have been 33 reports of incidents where the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheated, resulting in smoking and small fires. There has been one minor burn injury associated with one of the malfunctioning speakers.
Customers who have a faulty speaker should stop using it, turn it off, and contact Anker for a replacement speaker.
