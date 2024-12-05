OpenAI Launches $200/Month ChatGPT Pro Plan
OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Pro, a $200 per month subscription service that provides unlimited access to OpenAI o1, the company's newest and most advanced large language model.
The plan includes unlimited use of OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and Advanced Voice, along with o1 pro mode, an o1 version that uses more compute to provide better answers to the hardest problems. In the future, ChatGPT Pro will gain "more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features."
The OpenAI o1 pro mode takes significantly more compute power to solve complex problems, which is why OpenAI is charging such a high fee. OpenAI says that o1 thinks longer for the "most reliable responses," performing better on ML benchmarks across math, science, and coding.
According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Pro is aimed at researchers, engineers, and other individuals who use research-grade intelligence on a daily basis.
