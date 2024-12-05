AirPods 4 With ANC Drop to $139, Beating Black Friday Deals ($40 Off)

Amazon has just significantly dropped the price on Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation to $139.00, a $40 discount from their usual $179.00 pricing. This beats Black Friday pricing by around $25, making this a tremendous opportunity to pick up Apple's latest AirPods at a discount.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In addition to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on this model, the AirPods 4 also feature a redesigned earbud for increased comfort, the H2 chip for improved audio performance, up to 30 hours of battery life, and an IP54 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance.

We're seeing delivery as soon as overnight for Prime members in some locations, so Amazon appears to have ample stock available.

