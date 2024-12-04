'Spotify Wrapped' Recaps Your Listening History for 2024 Using AI Hosts

Spotify has made its annual recap feature "Spotify Wrapped" available to users on the iOS and Android app. This feature tracks your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts, and minutes listened, and generates graphics for sharing on social media.



This year's Spotify Wrapped has a distinctly AI-driven twist: The company has partnered with Google to leverage its note-taking assistant NotebookLM, which can generate a podcast featuring two artificial hosts that discuss the user's research. In Spotify, the hosts wax lyrical on your top songs, artists, and genre choices for the year.

"Your Wrapped AI Podcast" is available to both free and Premium users in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.

Spotify Wrapped also now includes a feature to chart how your musical preferences evolved over the year. For each month it assigns up to three descriptive musical themes, such as "heatwave" or "beach." Additionally, the app creates a personalized “music evolution” playlist, blending your favorite tracks from the year with new songs curated to match your tastes.

Meanwhile, if you're a Premium subscriber, you can create playlists based on your listening habits by prompting Spotify's AI DJ. Other additions this year include the longest listening streak for your top five artists, and an update to the share button that shows whether the audio being shared is in your top 100 songs, top 20 artists, or top five podcasts.

Apple Music's equivalent annual recap, Apple Music Replay, was launched on Tuesday for subscribers to the streaming service.