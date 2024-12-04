SmartRent Debuts First Smart Lock With Apple Home Key Integration Designed for Rental Properties

SmartRent today announced the launch of the Alloy Deadbolt+, a smart lock designed for the rental housing industry that integrates with Apple Wallet to enable access for residents using their iPhone or Apple Watch.



The Alloy Deadbolt+ allows residents to add their keys to Apple Wallet, facilitating door access through a simple tap of their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch. Express Mode enables this functionality without the need to unlock the device, and Power Reserve ensures access for up to five hours after the device's battery is depleted. Apple does not monitor the usage of resident keys, and misplaced devices can be managed via the Find My app.

For property managers, the Alloy Deadbolt+ is said to streamline operations by reducing expenses related to rekeying and key management. It also facilitates granting temporary access to guests and service providers and integrates with platforms supporting self-guided tours and mobile maintenance.

The device complies with essential fire safety regulations, offering a 90-minute fire rating, making it suitable for various residential and mixed-use properties. The new smart lock debuted at a Starwood Capital Group property, highlighting its potential for adoption across high-end rental communities. Pricing and availability has not yet been announced.