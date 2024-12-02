Get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for All-Time Low Price of $69.99 for Cyber Monday

Today we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. The AirTag 4-Pack was priced at $72.99 for most of the Black Friday season, so this is the first time we've seen it return to its record low price in a few weeks.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon also has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. For even more accessory discounts, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday accessory deals post with discounts on chargers, monitors, and more.

You can find all the Apple Cyber Monday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

