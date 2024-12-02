Coinbase Onramp Now Supports Buying Crypto With Apple Pay

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase today announced the launch of a new feature designed to let people buy cryptocurrency using Apple Pay.



‌Apple Pay‌ is available for all fiat-to-crypto purchases (aka paper currencies like the U.S. dollar) in Coinbase Onramp, a tool that developers and websites can use to accept crypto payments from customers.

With ‌Apple Pay‌ integration in Coinbase Onramp, a customer can use ‌Apple Pay‌ to buy an item or a service, paying in dollars that are converted to cryptocurrency for the merchant. Coinbase promises a straightforward verification process and free offramping.

Coinbase says that Coinbase Onramp users can expect a faster end-to-end experience with fiat-to-crypto conversion that takes seconds, access to the most popular payment methods, and easier onramping for U.S. customers that use ‌Apple Pay‌.

Developers who already use Coinbase Onramp don't need to do anything, and their customers will see ‌Apple Pay‌ available as an option when making an eligible purchase.