AirPods Pro 2 Get Massive $95 Discount for Black Friday, Available For Just $153.99

by

Black Friday is just two days away, and Amazon has one of the best deals of the year available to purchase right now. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for just $153.99, down from $249.00.

airpods pro 2 candycanesNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale beats the previous all-time low price by nearly $40 and is overall one of the best deals we're tracking for Black Friday 2024. The AirPods Pro 2 were updated in 2023 with USB-C, and also feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple's H2 chip, and Spatial Audio.

$95 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $153.99

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
2 days ago at 11:28 am
While not as low, BestBuy, Target has AirPod Pro 2 for $169.99 USD save $80. Walmart is matching Amazon pricing at $154.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RowellE Avatar
RowellE
2 days ago at 10:23 am
Great deal! Just ordered one thanks to this article. Ordered solely because of the USB-C. Fingers crossed the price doesn't drop even further on Friday.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haydesigner Avatar
haydesigner
2 days ago at 11:15 pm

While not as low, BestBuy, Target has AirPod Pro 2 for $169.99 USD save $80. Walmart is matching Amazon pricing at $154.
Best Buy also offers trade-in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eddjedi Avatar
eddjedi
2 days ago at 11:10 am
Yet they are "on sale" for £179 GBP on Amazon UK, which is practically the full US RRP. We get ripped off as usual, shame as I would definitely have got a pair at the GBP equivalent of $154.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jdhommert Avatar
Jdhommert
2 days ago at 06:48 pm
I got them coming from BB for $5 more bc I didn't want to deal with dealing with possible Amazon fakes

Didn' have time to price match or anything and got 5% back via Chase/Paypal. Best way at this price is probably price match at Target then use the Red Card like mentioned above.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
punitnaker Avatar
punitnaker
2 days ago at 03:26 pm

I went to Target and their system would not allow the price match, not even a manager could override. YMMV
Target just dropped to match the $154 and I was able to get the 5% Red Card discount on top
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments