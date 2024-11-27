AirPods Pro 2 Get Massive $95 Discount for Black Friday, Available For Just $153.99

Black Friday is just two days away, and Amazon has one of the best deals of the year available to purchase right now. You can get the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for just $153.99, down from $249.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale beats the previous all-time low price by nearly $40 and is overall one of the best deals we're tracking for Black Friday 2024. The AirPods Pro 2 were updated in 2023 with USB-C, and also feature Active Noise Cancellation, Apple's H2 chip, and Spatial Audio.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.