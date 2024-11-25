You Can Now Upload Videos Directly to YouTube With iOS Share Sheet Integration

YouTube this week reintroduced support for the iOS Share Sheet, which means that it's now possible to share videos from the iPhone Photos app and other video apps directly to YouTube.



Using the YouTube Share Sheet integration automatically imports a video to YouTube, where it can be edited and then uploaded to YouTube Shorts. Sharing a video to YouTube via the Share Sheet was an option in a prior version of the YouTube app, but it was removed back in 2018. Until this week, there was no option to use native sharing to upload to YouTube.

YouTube updated its app to version 19.47.7 yesterday, but did not mention the new Share Sheet integration. You'll need the latest version of the app to use the feature.