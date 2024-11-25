OpenAI Adds SearchGPT Option to Apple's Shortcuts App

The newest version of the ChatGPT app from OpenAI adds a new "Open SearchGPT" option to the Shortcuts app on the iPhone and iPad. For those that have access to SearchGPT, tapping on the shortcut launches the ChatGPT app and invokes the web search feature.



OpenAI added ChatGPT Search to ChatGPT in late October, introducing improved AI-based internet searches. SearchGPT is meant to search the web "in a much better way than before," offering up links to relevant web sources along with more contextual information and support for follow-up questions.

SearchGPT is available to those who have ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Teams, with OpenAI planning to roll out support to free users in the coming months.

To access the SearchGPT action in Shortcuts, you'll need the latest version of the ChatGPT app, which was released yesterday.