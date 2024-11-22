EU Closes Antitrust Probe Into Apple's Ebook App Store Rules
The European Commission has ended its antitrust investigation into Apple's App Store rules for ebook and audiobook apps, following the withdrawal of a complaint by an ebook distributor.
Originally launched in June 2020, the investigation was sparked by a complaint from Rakuten's Kobo subsidiary. Kobo had argued that Apple's mandatory 30% commission on App Store purchases made it virtually impossible to operate profitably while competing with Apple Books, which isn't subject to the same fee structure.
The probe examined Apple's requirement that developers use its in-app purchase system, and restrictions preventing developers from informing iPhone and iPad users about cheaper purchasing options outside the App Store.
Although this particular investigation has concluded, the Commission said that the closure does not indicate Apple's conduct complies with EU competition rules. Apple still faces scrutiny under both EU competition laws and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which designates Apple as a "gatekeeper" and requires changes to its App Store practices.
The ebook investigation was one of three parallel probes launched by the Commission in 2020. In March 2024, the Commission fined Apple over its music streaming app practices.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
