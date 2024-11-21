Get $80 Off Apple Watch SE ($169) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($719) in Amazon's Black Friday Sale

We're just over one week away from Black Friday, and today big discounts have hit the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Amazon. You'll find $80 off select configurations of each device, with prices starting at just $169.00 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, an all-time low price.



Apple Watch SE

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon also has the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale for $199.00, another $80 discount and record low price for the wearable. You can get both cellular devices on sale as well, including the 40mm cellular SE at $219.00 and the 44mm cellular at $249.00, again both $80 discounts and best-ever prices.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

For the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon has multiple models at $719.00, down from $799.00. This sale includes both the new Black color and the Natural color as well, and for the 2024 models this is a new all-time low price on the wearable.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.