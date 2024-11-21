Belkin Recalls BoostCharge Pro Power Bank With Apple Watch Charger Due to Fire Hazard
Belkin last month voluntarily recalled the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K (model BPD005). The company said it will be offering a full refund to all customers who purchased the product.
In its recall notice, Belkin said a manufacturing defect can cause the battery in the power bank to overheat, which could pose a fire hazard to consumers.
Belkin has advised customers to immediately stop using the product:
If you have purchased the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, BPD005, it is important that you immediately stop using it, disconnect it from any power supply or other products, and contact us for further instructions. Place your BPD005 in a safe, dry location away from anything flammable or anything that can damage the power bank. Do not place your power bank into any trash or recycling bins.
More details are available on Belkin's website.
Belkin released the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K in May 2023. The power bank has a 10,000 mAh battery, a 20W USB-C charging port, and a built-in fast-charging puck for the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer.
In 2021, Belkin similarly recalled another wireless charger due to the risk of fire.
