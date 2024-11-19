Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 With Security Fixes

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.1.1, a minor update for the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system. The 15.1.1 update comes three weeks after Apple released the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 update.



Mac users can download the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ update by using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1.1 includes security fixes.

Details on the features that are included in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our roundup.