Apple Further Expanding Into Ads, Now Directly Selling Ads in News App

by

Apple has started directly selling ads shown in the Apple News app, according to Axios.

apple news banner
The report said that Apple News publishers will receive a 70% cut of the revenue from ads sold by Apple within their articles, and added that publishers will continue to receive 100% of the revenue from in-article ads that they sell themselves.

Apple has been gradually expanding its advertising efforts over the past few years. For example, it started selling ads within the main "Today" tab in the App Store in 2022, allowing developers to promote their apps to a wider audience.

Apple selling ads directly within the Apple News app could further boost its services revenue.

More details about the placement of ads in the Apple News app can be found in the Axios report.

Top Rated Comments

raythompsontn Avatar
raythompsontn
36 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Considering I have to pay for News, ads are not welcomed. I will no longer pay for News.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jennyp Avatar
jennyp
26 minutes ago at 08:19 am
I think that, having paid for a subscription, one shouldn't have to deal with ads at all
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
36 minutes ago at 08:10 am
So Apple is becoming more like Google. Did they forget that the main reason for buying overpriced Apple products is that people hate Google?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
36 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Never enough is it….
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
30 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Step 1: Retain and lock users in the ecosystem (under the promise of privacy). Step 2: Force feed them ads they can't avoid because they are part of the operating system.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
30 minutes ago at 08:15 am
Gotta raise that services revenue so they can keep their “high multiple” stock price.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
