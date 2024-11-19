Apple Further Expanding Into Ads, Now Directly Selling Ads in News App

Apple has started directly selling ads shown in the Apple News app, according to Axios.



The report said that Apple News publishers will receive a 70% cut of the revenue from ads sold by Apple within their articles, and added that publishers will continue to receive 100% of the revenue from in-article ads that they sell themselves.

Apple has been gradually expanding its advertising efforts over the past few years. For example, it started selling ads within the main "Today" tab in the App Store in 2022, allowing developers to promote their apps to a wider audience.

Apple selling ads directly within the Apple News app could further boost its services revenue.

More details about the placement of ads in the Apple News app can be found in the Axios report.