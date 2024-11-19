Apple Ending Support for Safari Bookmark Syncing on iOS 10 and Earlier
In a support document published this week, Apple said it will be dropping support for Safari bookmark syncing on iPhones and iPads running iOS 10 or earlier, and on Macs running macOS Sierra 10.12.5 or earlier, starting December 18. Apple said it made this decision in accordance with its minimum software requirements for iCloud.
Apple said Safari bookmarks on devices running those older iOS and macOS versions will no longer be synced to other devices or uploaded to iCloud.com:
You won't lose any bookmarks already on your devices and you'll still be able to create new bookmarks on those devices. However, new bookmarks won't sync across devices with iOS 10 or earlier and macOS Sierra 10.12.5 or earlier. They also won't be recoverable on iCloud.com.
Apple said users will need to update their devices to iOS 11 or macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or newer to continue syncing their Safari bookmarks with the newer iCloud Bookmarks system, with steps for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC users outlined in Apple's support document. If you cannot or do not want to update your device, you can copy or export your bookmarks, with the support document outlining steps for that option as well.
If your devices are already running iOS 11 or later or macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later, no action is required, according to Apple.
As we previously reported, Apple also announced that iCloud device backups for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch will require iOS 9 or later starting December 18. As outlined in another support document, users will need to update their devices to iOS 9 or later or manually back up the device to a Mac or PC. After the deadline, Apple said any data backed up to iCloud from devices that have not been updated to iOS 9 will be deleted.
