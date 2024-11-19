Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Back Now Available From Two More Apple Partners

Apple has partnered with select merchants to offer Apple Card users three percent Daily Cash back on their purchases, and two new companies were added to the partner list today. When purchasing goods and services from Booking.com and ChargePoint, ‌Apple Card‌ users will now get more cash back.



Booking.com is a site for reserving flights, cars, cruises, and hotels, while ChargePoint sells charging equipment for electric vehicles and also offers more than 280,000 charging stations across multiple countries.

‌Apple Card‌ users can get three percent Daily Cash back from Booking.com on eligible prepaid stays and car rentals when purchasing using ‌Apple Card‌ with Apple Pay, though Apple says that its special Apple Card link needs to be used when booking. Eligible stays include those that are paid for using the "Pay Now" rate.

As for ChargePoint, ‌Apple Card‌ users will get three percent Daily Cash when using ‌Apple Card‌ with ‌Apple Pay‌ to pay for electric vehicle charging at ChargePoint charging stations, as well as home charging purchases through the ChargePoint website.

Apple has several other partners that provide extra Daily Cash as well, including Duane Reade, Mobil, T-Mobile, Uber Eats, Ace Hardware, Nike, Uber, and Walgreens.

Panera Bread has also been one of Apple's partners to offer three percent Daily Cash, but starting on February 1, 2025, Panera Bread Daily Cash back will be limited to two percent.