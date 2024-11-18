Apple Seeds Third Beta of visionOS 2.2 to Developers With Ultrawide Mac Virtual Display
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming visionOS 2.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a week after the second visionOS 2.2 beta.
visionOS 2.2 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates.
The visionOS 2.2 update adds a new feature for the Mac Virtual Display option, allowing it to be set to Wide and Ultrawide. The Ultrawide setting is equivalent to two 4K displays side-by-side, and it is a notable improvement over the current Mac Virtual Display that's available in visionOS 2.1.
The Mac Virtual Display allows the Vision Pro to be connected to a Mac with the Vision Pro serving as the display for the machine. The virtual Mac desktop works just like a standard desktop with an external display, but Vision Pro does not support multiple displays. As a solution, Apple has added the option for a wider display to maximize space.
