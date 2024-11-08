ChatGPT Experiencing Outage, iOS 18.2 Siri ChatGPT Integration Not Working

OpenAI's ChatGPT service is experiencing an outage at the current time, which means the ChatGPT website and app are not available, and the Siri ChatGPT feature in iOS 18.2 is non-functional at the current time.

iOS 18 ChatGPT
According to OpenAI's website, the company is aware of an issue that has caused ChatGPT to be unavailable and it is investigating the issue. Functionality will be restored as soon as possible.

