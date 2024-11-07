Nvidia Capping Monthly GeForce NOW Playtime at 100 Hours

by

Nvidia today announced plans to start capping the number of hours that GeForce NOW players can game each month, with the company charging an additional fee for more game time.

nvidia geforce now mac
Performance (formerly the Priority plan) and Ultimate subscribers will get 100 hours of gameplay a month starting in January 2025. Up to 15 hours of unused playtime will roll over to the next month. Performance subscribers can purchase 15 additional hours for $2.99, while Ultimate subscribers can purchase 15 additional hours for $5.99.

Current GeForce NOW subscribers that have a paid membership as of December 31, 2024 will continue to have unlimited playtime until January 2026.

Nvidia says that limiting playtime will allow it to provide exceptional quality and speed, along with shorter queue times. The 100-hour monthly playtime limit "comfortably accommodates" 94 percent of subscribers.

The Performance plan, priced at $9.99 per month, provides subscribers with access to a GeForce RTX with 1440p streaming quality. The Ultimate plan is priced at $19.99 per month and offers a GeForce RTX 4080 and 4K HDR 120fps streaming.

Nvidia continues to offer a basic free plan for entry-level cloud gaming, as well as day passes priced starting at $2.99.

Top Rated Comments

Entilzha Avatar
Entilzha
17 minutes ago at 04:43 pm
Oh look, yet another reason why I will never move to game streaming!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
13 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
I can't fathom spending that much time every month gaming, but then again I'm an adult.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SeaFox Avatar
SeaFox
12 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
100/mo doesn't seem like much for someone who's primary recreational activity is PC gaming (of course, a serious gamer wouldn't be using a streaming service anyway, lol).


Nvidia says that limiting playtime will allow it to provide exceptional quality and speed, along with shorter queue times. The 100-hour monthly playtime limit "comfortably accommodates" 94 percent of subscribers.
If 94% of subscribers will be unaffected by this limit, how does adding it provide such a profound positive impact on the QoS? 6% of users aren't going to contribute to that much resource usage. BS-detector beeping.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Trusteft Avatar
Trusteft
7 minutes ago at 04:54 pm
Good. Good move Nvidia. Keep milking them. The sooner this service ends, the better for gaming.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sunny5 Avatar
sunny5
14 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
This is how the monopoly works as Nvidia has over 90% of external GPU markets and there is no way AMD can compete them.

No competition, unlimited price gouging.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattoruu Avatar
mattoruu
6 minutes ago at 04:55 pm
That’s… I mean, yeah. 100 hours will accommodate the majority of users. But it’s the ones that play over 100 hours who are likely your most dedicated subscribers.

I suppose Nvidia will hope that they stay dedicated and just pay extra for extra hours. But they could very well be the type of users who will very loudly make this a huge PR problem.

At a 3.65 trillion dollar market capitalization, I’m not sure how much Nvidia will care about a little bad PR from the streaming business.

CEO Jensen Huang needs to fill another mansion closet with luxury black leather jackets. This is likely how he will pay for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments