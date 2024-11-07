Nvidia Capping Monthly GeForce NOW Playtime at 100 Hours

Nvidia today announced plans to start capping the number of hours that GeForce NOW players can game each month, with the company charging an additional fee for more game time.



Performance (formerly the Priority plan) and Ultimate subscribers will get 100 hours of gameplay a month starting in January 2025. Up to 15 hours of unused playtime will roll over to the next month. Performance subscribers can purchase 15 additional hours for $2.99, while Ultimate subscribers can purchase 15 additional hours for $5.99.

Current GeForce NOW subscribers that have a paid membership as of December 31, 2024 will continue to have unlimited playtime until January 2026.

Nvidia says that limiting playtime will allow it to provide exceptional quality and speed, along with shorter queue times. The 100-hour monthly playtime limit "comfortably accommodates" 94 percent of subscribers.

The Performance plan, priced at $9.99 per month, provides subscribers with access to a GeForce RTX with 1440p streaming quality. The Ultimate plan is priced at $19.99 per month and offers a GeForce RTX 4080 and 4K HDR 120fps streaming.

Nvidia continues to offer a basic free plan for entry-level cloud gaming, as well as day passes priced starting at $2.99.