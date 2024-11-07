Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for Select iPad and Apple Watch Models
Apple today adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States, with reductions on iPad models, increased values for Apple Watch models, and changes to some Android phone values.
Most reductions were slight: iPad trade-in values decreased by up to $20, whereas Apple Watch models saw upward adjustments. Android phone values were also adjusted. The latest trade-in values are listed below.
iPad
- iPad: Up to $185 (vs. $195)
- iPad mini: Up to $210 (vs. $230)
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: Up to $375 (vs. $365)
- Apple Watch Series 9: Up to $180 (vs. $170)
- Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $295 (vs. $290)
- Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $140 (vs. $135)
Android Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $365 (vs. $390)
- Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $195 (vs. $210)
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Up to $140 (vs. $145)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: Up to $150 (vs. $175)
The full list of trade-in values, including those for Macs, iPhones, and Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.
