Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for Select iPad and Apple Watch Models

Apple today adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States, with reductions on iPad models, increased values for Apple Watch models, and changes to some Android phone values.



Most reductions were slight: iPad trade-in values decreased by up to $20, whereas Apple Watch models saw upward adjustments. Android phone values were also adjusted. The latest trade-in values are listed below.



iPad

iPad: Up to $185 (vs. $195)

iPad mini: Up to $210 (vs. $230)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Up to $375 (vs. $365)

Apple Watch Series 9: Up to $180 (vs. $170)

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $295 (vs. $290)

Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $140 (vs. $135)

Android Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to $365 (vs. $390)

Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $195 (vs. $210)

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Up to $140 (vs. $145)

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Up to $150 (vs. $175)

The full list of trade-in values, including those for Macs, iPhones, and Android smartphones, can be found on Apple's trade-in website.