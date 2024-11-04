Get Your Holiday Shopping Started With Our Exclusive 30% Off Sale at Satechi
Satechi and MacRumors have partnered up this week to help kickstart your holiday shopping, with an exclusive 30 percent sitewide discount for our readers. This sale is available only on Satechi's website and has no exclusions, and it will run through this Friday, November 8.
To get the discount, add anything on Satechi's website to your cart and head to checkout. Once at checkout, you can enter the code MR30 to get 30 percent off your order for this week only. This discount code takes 30 percent off whatever is in your cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once.
Note: Use code MR30 at checkout to see the discount.
Below we've rounded up some of Satechi's best wireless chargers and other accessories, including a few that are compatible with MagSafe. Some highlights of the sale are the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad. Of course, the MR30 code works sitewide at Satechi through Friday, so be sure to browse throughout the company's products to take advantage of the sale.
Remember that our promo code MR30 works sitewide and will end on November 8, so be sure to shop on Satechi's website sometime this week before the sale closes.
