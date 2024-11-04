Get Your Holiday Shopping Started With Our Exclusive 30% Off Sale at Satechi

Satechi and MacRumors have partnered up this week to help kickstart your holiday shopping, with an exclusive 30 percent sitewide discount for our readers. This sale is available only on Satechi's website and has no exclusions, and it will run through this Friday, November 8.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, add anything on Satechi's website to your cart and head to checkout. Once at checkout, you can enter the code MR30 to get 30 percent off your order for this week only. This discount code takes 30 percent off whatever is in your cart, so you can purchase multiple accessories at once.

Below we've rounded up some of Satechi's best wireless chargers and other accessories, including a few that are compatible with MagSafe. Some highlights of the sale are the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad. Of course, the MR30 code works sitewide at Satechi through Friday, so be sure to browse throughout the company's products to take advantage of the sale.



You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.