macOS Sequoia 15.2 Beta Shows Weather in Menu Bar

In the latest macOS Sequoia 15.2 beta, there is a new option to add the weather in your current location to the menu bar of the Mac. The menu bar weather feature shows the temperature along with an icon for the weather conditions, like a cloud if it's cloudy and a sun if it's sunny.



Clicking into the icon shows an hourly view of the upcoming conditions and temperature, along with the weather in other locations that you have saved. You can also open the Weather app from the menu bar interface.

The Weather icon can be enabled by opening up the Mac's Settings app, going to Control Center, and scrolling down to the "Menu Bar Only" section. Weather joins other options that include Clock, Spotlight, Siri, and Time Machine.

The ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 beta is limited to developers at the current time, but Apple may release a public beta in the not too distant future. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 will be released in early December.